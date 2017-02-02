Bishop opens Catholic Schools Week with Mass at Holy Name

Holding their American flags, students at St. Anthony School listen to one of their teachers talk about his service to his country and what it means to them. Photo by William T. Clew | CFP

By Tanya Connor | The Catholic Free Press

Holy Name Central Catholic Junior/Senior High School got a jump start on Catholic Schools Week – last Friday the senior class sponsored a Mass celebrated by Bishop McManus.

Lynette White, liturgical director and head of the theology department, helped organize the Mass. Father James B. Flynn, school chaplain and pastor of St. Matthew Parish in Southborough, concelebrated. Deacon Colin M. J. Novick, of St. Paul Cathedral, was master of ceremonies.

The bishop spoke of Holy Name as a gift to the diocese and the Church. In his homily he talked about the Church starting when Jesus called Peter, Andrew, James and John to follow him and they left fishing and father to do so. The founding of the Church changed human history, he said.

The Church’s purpose is to change the world with the message of Jesus.

Jesus was called “Rabbi,” or “Teacher,” Bishop McManus said, noting that teachers give students examples. Jesus came to proclaim the dawning of the kingdom of God. To illustrate this abstract concept, he used the example of a small mustard seed. When planted and properly taken care of it grows into a plant big enough for birds to find shade in its branches.

The kingdom of God is alive in the Church today, the bishop said. He noted that Holy Name was beginning Catholic Schools Week, officially observed Jan. 29-Feb. 4 this year, by celebrating the Eucharist, which makes the Church alive. Receiving Christ’s Body and Blood helps people grow, he said. He mentioned a posted sign which says Christ is the reason for the school.

There is a difference between knowledge and wisdom, the bishop said. One cannot be wise without knowing the answers to these questions: “Where did we come from?” (God), “Where are we going?” (to God) and “How do we get there?” (Jesus is the way.)

He told students the school is to help them be knowledgable and wise, and that will help them live life. He spoke of their parents and guardians sacrificing, and the school administration and staff working hard, so they can have the privilege of attending Holy Name.

“I’ll pray for you during this week and I simply ask you to pray for me,” he concluded his homily.

At the end of Mass he thanked Edward Reynolds, headmaster, and the musicians and choir, directed by music teacher Sarah Callinan. He announced that he would give the traditional “Bishop’s Day Off,” which elicited applause.

St. Anthony teacher: ‘People in many countries don’t have the kind of freedom we have’

By William T. Clew | The Catholic Free Press

“It was a pleasure and an honor to serve my country so that all of you can grow up in a free country.”

Robert Murchie, eighth-grade teacher at St. Anthony Elementary School, told an assembly of students Tuesday at the school about his service in the United States Army. The program was part of the school’s observance of Catholic Schools Week.

American flags were passed out to all the students as they entered the school auditorium.

Mr. Murchie said each class has made greeting cards for servicemen and women, with an American flag on the front and a message inside thanking them for their service. He said he will deliver the cards to a recruiting station in Norwood, where they will be sent out to the service men and women.

Mr. Murchie said he served 13 years in the U.S. Army. At various times he was stationed at Fort Benning, Ga.; Fort Bragg, N.C.; Fort Drum, N.Y.; Fort Devens, Mass., and Fort Dix, N.J. In 1985 and 1986, he said, he was stationed in Iceland, where the Army worked with U.S. Marines and U.S. Air Force monitoring the North Atlantic. He held the rank of first lieutenant.

He told the students that, during part of the winter in Iceland the sun never rose and during part of the summer it never set. His living space, he said, was just half a tent. One student asked about the food he and the troops ate.

“C-rations,” he said, “food that comes in a can.” That was before the Army started MRGs, meals ready to eat, which are dehydrated meals.

One student asked who the military fights against.

“We fight against people who want to hurt the way we live,” he said.

He said people in the military service all take an oath. He asked if the youngsters knew what an oath was. One said, “a promise.”

“That’s right,” he said, “we all made a promise to protect our country.”

He said that in many countries people don’t have the kind of freedom we have. He talked about the freedom to practice religion and that in Catholic schools in this country “we can learn about God.”

“You can grow up to be anything you want, even president,” he said.

He asked whether any of them wants to be president. Many hands went up and many, especially those in the younger grades, said “yes!” He went through other lines of work – doctor, lawyer, teacher – and hands were raised for each one, though not as many for lawyer and for the other two professions. One youngster said he wanted to be a hockey player. Another said he already is a soccer player.

“We can be anything we want because of the sacrifices of the people in the Armed Forces,” he said. “You can grow up in a free country where we are allowed to make choices. We can disagree with each other and voice our opinions. It is important for us to share ideas.”

He told the students that they should thank people in the military and veterans for their service.

The assembly ended with Mr. Murchie leading students and teachers in the Lord’s Prayer, a prayer for our service men and women and recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.