Worcester Diocese wants young people to take a survey

Pope Francis gives a thumbs up as he arrives with World Youth Day pilgrims to Krakow, Poland in 2016. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)

Young people encouraged to tell pope what they need from Church

If you are between the ages of 16 and 29 and you have something you want to tell the pope, here is your chance.

Your Holy Father wants to know:

“As a young person, do you feel that the Church listens to you?”

“What are the challenges young people face in the world today?”

“Who do you talk to about your life goals and ambitions?”

The Diocese of Worcester has posted an online survey for young people in preparation for the 15th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops that will take place in October 2018. The topic is “Young People, the Faith and Vocational Discernment.”

In a letter addressed specifically to young people, Pope Francis says: “In Krakow, at the opening of the last World Youth Day, I asked you several times: ‘Can we change things?’ And you shouted: ‘yes!’ That shout came from your young and youthful hearts, which do not tolerate injustice and cannot bow to a ‘throw-away culture’ nor give in to the globalization of indifference.”

Pope Francis goes on to say: “The Church also wishes to listen to your voice, your sensitivities and your faith; even your doubts and your criticism. Make your voice heard, let it resonate in communities and let it be heard by your shepherds of souls…. I wanted you to be the center of attention, because you are in my heart.”

In preparation for the synod, bishops from around the world, including Bishop McManus, were sent a preparatory document that included a series of questions that they will answer concerning young people in their dioceses. These answers, gathered together, will form the basis of the synod’s working document.

To begin answering the questions, Bishop McManus, with the help of NEW Evangelization Worcester for Youth and Young Adults and the Office of Religious Education, have prepared a short survey for young people of our diocese.

To access the survey, go to the Worcester Diocese Office of Youth and Young Adults ministry homepage at neworcester.org.

Tim Messenger, the director of youth and young adult ministry, encourages our youth to respond to the survey.

“Our Church is a diverse Church that includes many voices, especially that of our young people. Our youth are a vital part of the Body of Christ and are not just the Church of the future, but the young Church of the present. Their voices are critical in the growth and mission of the Church as a whole,” Mr. Messenger said.

Young people are invited to take the survey to tell Pope Francis and the Church their thoughts and dreams for their lives. The Worcester Diocese Youth Survey must be completed by June 30, to be part of this phase of discovery. Other surveys for young people will be coming at a later date.

Surveys about youth in our diocese for pastors, deacons, catechetical leaders, youth ministers, campus ministers, Catholic school teachers/administrators, parents and other interested parties are also being planned.