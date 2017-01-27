Partners’ kick-off set to include student art, essays

Artwork and essays will be featured in the first Partners in Charity Appeal arts show, titled “Called to Be Saints,” Michael P. Gillespie, diocesan director of Stewardship and Development has announced.

The appeal will be launched at 2 p.m. Feb. 26 in the atrium at St. Vincent Hospital. Six winners, three in each category, will be selected in each of four age groups – pre-kindergarten to grade 2; grades 3 and 4; grades 5 and 6; and grades 7 and 8. The winning entries will be published in The Catholic Free Press. They also will be featured on the Partners in Charity website, www.partners-charity.net, during the entire appeal season, which ends Aug. 31. All participants will receive a certificate of recognition from Bishop McManus, Mr. Gillespie said.

Entries must include the child’s name, address (this can be the school’s address for classes and will not be published), school or student’s parish and grade in school. Class submissions must also include teacher’s or catechetical leader’s name and class, he said.

He asked that principals and catechetical leaders and youth ministry leaders narrow down the entries to the top seven – three or four each of art and of essays – from each class grouping before submitting entries that are part of a school or parish religious education project

Entries must be received by Feb. 22. They should be sent to “Called to be Saints,” attention Julie Convery, c/o Partners in Charity, 49 Elm Street, Worcester, MA 01609.

Artwork entries may be black and white or color. Acceptable media includes photography, crayons, pastels, colored pencils, markers or watercolor paints, Mr. Gillespie said.

Essays should not exceed 100 words. They should reflect the question: “How did St. Teresa respond to those most in need in Kolkata?”

Artwork and essays should be based on the 2017 Partners in Charity Appeal theme, “Faith in Action is Love.”

All contest entries will be displayed at the Appeal launching. A brief program will include the debut of the 2017 Appeal Video. Refreshments will be available, he said.

Cosponsors of the arts show include The Catholic Free Press, Catholic Schools, Religious Education, Parish Youth Ministry programs and the Office of Communication.