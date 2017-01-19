Historical Commission will not study Mount Carmel property for historic district

Long-distance photo of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church with top of facade removed. Photo by Tanya Connor

By Tanya Connor | The Catholic Free Press

WORCESTER – The Worcester Historical Commission voted 3-2 not to initiate a study of Our Lady of Mount Carmel-St. Ann Parish property for consideration as a historic district.

At the Jan. 19 meeting, three of the five voting members voted against appointing the commission as a study committee, and initiating the study regarding establishing the 24-28 Mulberry St. property as a local historic district.

The commission listened to representatives of the Diocese of Worcester, which owns the property and opposed a historic district designation. It also heard from people involved with the Mount Carmel Preservation Society, a group that sought the historical designation in an effort to keep the church building from being demolished.

Commission members discussed the situation among themselves and asked each other questions, while the audience listened.

Voting in favor of the study were Andrew Shveda and Randolph Bloom, commission chairman and vice-chairman, respectively. Voting against the study were the clerk, Robyn Conroy, and members Devon Kurtz and Mark Wanbacke. Cheryll Holley, an alternate, did not vote.

After the vote the audience was almost totally silent. People left the meeting room in City Hall.

“I’m happy with the outcome,” Msgr. F. Stephen Pedone, Mount Carmel’s pastor, told The Catholic Free Press. “It’s sad.” But the money needed to fix the church is not there, though parishioners have been told for years about the need, he said.

Asked what the vote means, he said, “The bishop has not made any decisions. No decision has been made to take down that church on May 18.” He said they were just opposing the historic district designation. He and Father Richard F. Reidy, vicar general of the diocese, testified against it at the meeting.

The spokesman for the Mount Carmel Preservation Society, Mauro DePasquale, had to leave the meeting early, and was not there for the vote.

The Worcester City Council voted 9-2 Jan. 10 to ask the Historical Commission to look at the possibility of creating a historic district, after the Mount Carmel Preservation Society requested such a designation.

The diocese closed the church May 1, 2016 after architects said they could not ensure the safety of the building. Because of the safety issues, the diocese asked the city for a waiver of its demolition-delay ordinance. The Historical Commission denied the request. Any demolition was put on hold for one year and expires in May.