Our Lady of Mount Carmel-St. Ann and Our Lady of Loreto to merge Feb. 1

Newly formed parish will serve Italian Catholic community

WORCESTER – Worshippers at Our Lady of Loreto Church this weekend will hear the official news that Our Lady of Mount Carmel-St. Ann and Our Lady of Loreto parishes are being merged. Talks about the merger had been ongoing for more than a year.

Bishop McManus’ decree, which goes into effect Feb. 1, says that there will be a single personal parish to “serve the care of souls and spiritual and sacramental needs of the Italian community of Worcester.”

The new parish will be called Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish and the church building will retain the name Our Lady of Loreto Church, in accord with canon 1218.

Both communities have gathered for worship at Our Lady of Loreto, 37 Massasoit Road, since the closing of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church on May 1, 2016, due to safety concerns from structural issues.

News about the merger was circulating Friday after the parishes’ shared bulletin was posted online.

Discussion about the merging of the two parishes has been in the works for more than a year, noted Raymond L. Delisle, chancellor and director of communications, who released the information. The discussions had been delayed in part due to the deliberations over the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church repairs, he said. A group calling itself the Mount Carmel Preservation Society had been seeking to keep the Mulberry Street church open by raising money for repairs and by petitioning the city to designate the site a historic district.

A vote of the Worcester Historical Commission Thursday night not to explore the creation of a historic district on the Mount Carmel property, had no bearing on the timing of the merger announcement, Mr. Delisle said.

Parish committees recommended that the merger move forward in the best interest of the faithful so that they could be a community sharing a common mission, Mr. Delisle said.

The decree cites the decline in parish membership at Our Lady of Mount Carmel and that the church building “is in a state of disrepair and has been deemed unsafe by architectural and structural engineers hired by the parish” which would be beyond the means of the parish to repair, the press release states.

The decree notes the history of the parishes: Our Lady of Loreto was built as a mission of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in 1955 and formally “erected” or established as a personal parish in 1965 “to assist in serving the spiritual and sacramental needs of the Italian community of Worcester.” A significant shift in the demographic population of their neighborhoods has taken place since that time and membership has declined. A single pastor was named to serve both parishes two years ago and programs and ministries such as religious education were shared. A joint parish council has been assisting the pastor, Msgr. F. Stephen Pedone.

Given that Our Lady of Mt Carmel-St. Ann was the product of a merger in 1962 to care for Catholics residing in the territory of St. Ann Parish, and that the new parish would be worshipping in a church located away from “St. Ann’s Hill,” the territory is being assigned to Our Lady of Providence Parish, whose territory abuts the neighborhood and worships at St. Bernard Church located on Lincoln Street.

The disposition of the property is identified as follows in the decree: “The ownership of Our Lady of Mount Carmel church and the plot of land on which it sits, along with all the property belonging to Our Lady of Mount Carmel-St. Ann Parish bounded by Mulberry Street, East Central Street and Leo Turo Way, will be transferred to the newly titled Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish.”

The new parish will also get the sacramental records of the former parish.

“The remaining goods, assets and liabilities of the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel-St. Ann Parish are to be divided between Our Lady of Providence Parish and the newly titled Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, in due proportion in equity and justice in consideration of the number of parishioners received into each.

Bishop McManus and Mr. Delisle signed the decree Jan. 18.