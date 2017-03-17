Partners Appeal surpasses $1M mark in advance gifts

By William T. Clew

The Catholic Free Press

The annual Partners in Charity Appeal has raised more than $1 million in advanced gifts, according to Michael P. Gillespie, diocesan director of the Office of Stewardship and Development.

The actual amount, $1,192,175, is the largest amount of gifts and pledges that the appeal has raised previous to the start of the diocesan-wide in-pew collections, which will be held tomorrow and Sunday, he said. It amounts to slightly more than 20 percent of the fund drive’s goal of $5 million.

Mr. Gillespie said the updated website – www.Partners-Charity.net – has made it easier this year for people to make on-line donations. Donors can identify their parish affiliations so that their donations are counted toward the parish’s individual goal.

He said donors also are enrolling in the fund drive’s various giving societies, many of which are named after saints. The seven societies or circles may be found in the fund drive’s website by clicking onto “Leadership Circles.”

One is named after St. Teresa of Kolkota, whose words, “Faith in action is love,” are the theme for this year’s fund drive.

“The life and witness of St. Teresa are a source of great inspiration for our parishioners,” Bishop McManus said. “I thank God for the continued geneosity of our supporters and I and grateful that they continue to be partners in our diocesan-wide effort to support pastoral,educational and charitable services made possible by this annual appeal.”

The website also suggests ways to give that donors may find most convenient to make gifts and/or pledges.

“We continue to find ways such as the use of QR codes on the materials to make it as convenient and flexible as possible for our donors,” Mr. Gillespie added.

The annual Partners in Charity Appeal helps support 28 diocesan agencies and ministries.

The 28 agencies and ministries which receive funding from the appeal are

Clergy Retirement, Retired Priests Health Ministry, Catholic Charities, Haitian Apostolate, McAuley Nazareth Home for Boys, Pernet Family Health Service, Seminarian Health Insurance, St. John Diocesan Cemetery System, Diocesan Development & Stewardship, Catholic Campus Ministry, Catholic Schools Department, The Office of Religious Education, Ongoing Priestly Formation, New Evangelization Worcester for Youth & Young Adults, Catholic School Grants-in-Aid, Seminarian Education, Central Catholic Schools Subsidy, Advanced Studies for Clergy and Laity, Communications Office, African Ministry, Hispanic Ministry, Office of Marriage and Family, Minister to Priests, Office of the Diaconate, Respect Life Office, Cathedral of Saint Paul, Vocations Office, Office for Divine Worship.

In addition to reporting how last year’s appeal funds were distributed, the appeal website also features a short video hosted by Bishop McManus with testimonies from people who have been impacted by this appeal. For more information, visit www.partners-charity.net or contact a local pastor or the Office of Stewardship and Development at 508-929-4368.