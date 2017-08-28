Diocesan teachers accept negotiated contract

WORCESTER –The Catholic Schools Office of the Diocese of Worcester announced Monday that the local members of the Diocesan Educators Lay Teachers Association (DELTA) voted Sunday night to approve the negotiated contract for diocesan school teachers. The contract language will remain in effect for two years and affect about 100 teachers at Holy Name Central Catholic Jr./Sr. H.S., St. Peter-Marian Central Catholic Jr./Sr. H.S., St. Bernard Central Catholic H.S., and St. Peter Central Catholic Elementary School.

The new contract provides for a 1% raise to current salaries and a step increase worth $1,537 for the 2017-18 school year. It also modified language to recognize the latest health insurance plan offered for all diocesan and parish employees, which includes a deductible ($1,000 for individuals and $2,000 for families), and a Health Reimbursement Arrangement (HRA) to reimburse employees for up to 50% of the second half of their deductible. The Diocese, as employer, will continue to pay for at least 80% of the lowest cost health insurance option made available to all diocesan and parish employees.

“We are grateful that members of DELTA have voted to accept the negotiated contract offer for this year and look forward to working together to promote the benefits of Catholic school education to area families,” said David Perda, superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Worcester.

Most Catholic schools in the Diocese of Worcester are resuming classes this week. The Catholic Schools Office is monitoring the Worcester school bus contract negotiations to determine if there will be an impact on the schools whose families rely on bus transportation to some of the schools in the city of Worcester.