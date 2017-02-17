Superintendent search committee named

Superintendent of Schools Delma Josephson to retire

Bishop McManus has named Atty. David E. Suprenant of Sutton, former Catholic Schools Board chairman, to head a nine-member search committee to find a successor for retiring Superintendent Delma Josephson.

Mrs. Josephson, superintendent since 2009, announced in January that she will retire before the start of the next school year.

Other committee members are: Doreen Albert of Worcester, principal of Our Lady of the Angels Elementary School; Father Hugo Cano of Worcester, chaplain at Worcester Polytechnic Institute; Francesco Cesareo of Worcester, president of Assumption College; Raymond L. Delisle of Spencer, diocesan chancellor and director of communications; Elizabeth A. Marcil of Gardner, director of the diocesan Office of Religious Education; Edward Reynolds of Paxton, headmaster of Holy Name Central Catholic Junior./Senior High School; Msgr. Michael Rose of Shrewsbury, pastor of St. Mary Parish and St. Mary Elementary School, and Christopher Staal of Leominster, vice-chairman of the Catholic Schools Board and director of global real estate at Bose Corporation.

According to information provided by the school department, Atty. Suprenant, who is managing partner at the law firm of Mirick O’Connell, Mr. Staal and President Cesareo have knowledge regarding the working relationship of the superintendent with boards, various committees and community relationships. Additionally President Cesareo has experience with how the Catholic Schools Office and higher education work together to benefit students.

The school department described the characteristics each member brings to the process. Father Cano, in addition to his work with college students, brings an awareness of the need for embracing all communities including the Hispanic community in Catholic education. Mr. Reynolds represents the Central Catholic schools. He has knowledge of the collaboration of the Catholic schools office with secondary education as well as the necessary focus on moving toward a president/principal model for our secondary schools. Mrs. Albert represents the parish schools and has knowledge of best practices and current educational research. Msgr. Rose has knowledge regarding the ways in which the Catholic Schools Office and superintendent serve as a resource for pastors with schools. The Schools Office works with Ms. Marcil in the Office of Religious Education as it relates to infusing Catholic teachings and values into the curriculum. The Office plays a critical role in the selection of religion and theology teachers. Mr. Delisle has knowledge of the ways in which the superintendent must work with the various diocesan departments.