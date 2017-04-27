Father Muñoz dies in Spain

Father Eusiquio-Arranz Muñoz, 81, a retired priest of the Diocese of Worcester, died April 21 in Segovia, Spain, where he had returned to live with his family.

He was born April 9, 1936, in Adrados, Spain, the son of Genaro and Felipa (Arranz) Muñoz.

He studied at the Angelicum University, Rome, and was ordained a priest on Dec. 19, 1964, by Bishop Hector Cunial in Our Lady of LaSalette Church, Rome.

He was assigned on Oct. 28, 1975, to the Spanish-speaking Apostolate of St. Paul Cathedral. He was named associate pastor at the cathedral on June 13, 1978. He was incardinated into the Diocese of Worcester on July 31, 1979.

On Feb. 12, 1986, he was named co-pastor of St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, Milford, where he worked with the Spanish and Portuguese community.

Father Michael J. Roy, pastor of St. Roch Parish in Oxford, said he and Father Muñoz worked together at St. Mary Parish in MIlford for about six years. He said Father Muñoz was “a kind man, gentle, very humble. He liked people.”

When he was at St. Paul’s, working with the Hispanic people there he commuted to Milford to serve those Hispanic and Portuguese communities. Father Muñoz grew up in Spain near the Portuguese border, so he could speak both languages, Father Roy said.

Father Muñoz held the first Easter vigils in the diocese at Milford, Father Roy said. He would celebrate the vigil in Milford at 4 p.m., then rush back to Worcester for the vigil at the cathedral.

When he moved to Milford, Father Roy said, “he was a joy to live with. He would do whatever he could for people.”

Father Roy said he was about to celebrate the television Mass at the cathedral when he was told that Father Muñoz had died, so he offered the Mass for him.