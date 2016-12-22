Catholic Free Press

Christmas dinner with the Bishop

Posted By December 22, 2016 | 5:06 pm | Local
The annual Christmas dinner hosted by Bishop McManus and Catholic Charities will be served at noon Dec. 25 in the St. Paul Cathedral Cenacle in the cathedral basement. Dinners also will be delivered to those who are homebound.
Buses will provide transportation to and from the cathedral.
Volunteers for home deliveries should report by 9 a.m. to the Catholic Charities office at 10 Hammond St., Worcester. Volunteers to help serve at the cathedral should go there by 11:30 a.m. Donations to help defray the cost of the dinner may be sent  to Catholic Charities, 10 Hammond St., Worcester, MA 01610.