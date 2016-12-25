New Catholic Charities director to begin in new year

Timothy McMahon

Bishop McManus has appointed Timothy McMahon of Holden as executive director of Catholic Charities Worcester County, the Board of Directors has announced. Mr. McMahon, who will begin working on Jan. 3, succeeds Catherine Loeffler who left the position in August following 25 years in the position.

Judith Zeh, who has been the assistant executive director since 2012, has been serving as interim executive director.

“Catholic Charities was founded almost immediately after our diocese was founded in 1950,” noted Bishop McManus. “I am confident that Mr. McMahon will bring a commitment to our ongoing Catholic mission, which is to serve anyone in need in our communities because of our Catholic faith.”

“Mr. McMahon possesses all of the attributes we were looking for and I think he will enthusiastically promote Catholic Charities in the local communities in which we operate,” said Michael Grenon, president of the Board of Directors. “His many accomplishments in various agencies will be an asset to our organization.”

Mr. McMahon said, “I am very much looking forward to this wonderful opportunity to work with Bishop McManus, the Catholic Charities Board and staff in continuing and expanding upon the tremendous work being done by the staff at Catholic Charities.”

Mr. McMahon served most recently as the associate director of the Rhode Island Department of Human Services. He was undersecretary for administration in the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development in Massachusetts from 2011 – 2015 and deputy commissioner for the Massachusetts Department of Industrial Accidents from 2007 – 2011.

He has also held other positions with the University of Massachusetts Medical School and was chief operating officer of the Massachusetts Lottery Commission from 1999 – 2004.

He holds a master’s degree in public affairs from the UMass McCormack Institute and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Worcester State University.

A native of Worcester, Mr. McMahon has served on the board of directors for YOU, Inc. He and his family reside in Holden and are members of St. Mary Parish in Jefferson.

Catholic Charities Worcester County and its more than 250 employees serve more than 40,000 people each year from eight locations, including its Youville House Shelter for Homeless Families, Mercy Centre for adults with developmental disabilities and Crozier House for men in substance abuse recovery.