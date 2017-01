Tonight’s Travel Night for the Trip to Ireland, sponsored by The Catholic Free Press and Emmanuel Radio, has been canceled due to the coming snow. The Collette representative, Vincent Brown, has rescheduled to Wednesday, Feb. 15, 6 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Parish, 353 Grove St., Worcester.

For more information or to receive a brochure contact: Editor@catholicfreepress.org

Here is a link to details about the trip as well:

https://gateway.gocollette.com/link/782377