Travel Night for Ireland, Feb. 15

The Catholic Free Press & Emmanuel Radio present

St. Patrick’s Ireland

September 16 – 25, 2017

Join us on a faith-based journey that blends the history and culture of Ireland with some of its most revered pilgrimage sites. Spend time in worship and contemplation at the Marian Shrine of Knock. Visit the monastic site of Clonmacnoise. Enjoy a whiskey tasting at one of Ireland’s oldest distilleries. Reflect at the Tobernalt Holy Well, a place of refuge for Irish Catholics during Penal times. Travel to “St. Patrick’s country” and visit Down Cathedral, the burial place of St. Patrick, and the St. Patrick’s Center. Visit Armagh, seat of the Archbishop of both the Roman Catholic Church and the Church of Ireland. Enjoy a Vigil Mass at Belfast’s Cathedral. Tour the “Fair City” of Dublin and visit St. Patrick’s Cathedral. View the famed Book of Kells at Trinity College and enjoy dinner in one of Dublin’s oldest pubs. Explore Kylemore Abbey and its historic walled gardens. Every experience brings you closer to the soul of Ireland.

Join us for TRAVEL NIGHT Wednesday, Feb. 15, 6 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Parish, 353 Grove St., Worcester.

OR

Join us for a WEBINAR on Feb. 21, at 6 p.m.

It is time to go beyond the brochure. Join the Catholic Free Press & Emmanuel Radio for an entertaining online travel presentation. Discover the people and places that make our tours special and do it from the comfort of your own computer. Ask real-time questions, learn from travel experts and lose yourself in incredible images of Ireland. This is the first step on what will be an amazing adventure.

Unable to attend at the scheduled time? Register, and you will be able to view the archived session as soon as it becomes available!

For more information or to receive a brochure contact: Editor@catholicfreepress.org

Here is a link to details about the trip as well:

