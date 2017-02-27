Former soccer pro to speak at Men’s Conference

Father Chase Hilgenbrinck, a former soccer player for the New England Revolution, will speak at the 17th Annual Worcester Diocesan Catholic Men’s Conference, scheduled for April 1 at Assumption College. The title of his talk is “Greatness Restored.”

“Father Hilgenbrinck is a speaker all the participants can really look forward to hearing. The men who come always enjoy those speakers who bring a professional athletic background,” said Robert Haran, a parishioner of Our Lady of Providence Parish in Worcester and a conference committee member since it’s beginning in 2001. Mr. Haran has been recruiting and training parish contact leaders since the inception of the Worcester Catholic Men’s Conference.

The talk will precede confessions and give an inside look of Father Hilgenbrinck’s journey from professional soccer to the priesthood. He will highlight how his perception of greatness and true manhood was purified and transformed by the practice of a daily examination of conscience, weekly confession, and the faithful reception of our Lord in the Eucharist.

He currently serves as a chaplain at St. John’s Catholic Newman Center on the campus of the University of Illinois. His parents raised their children in the Catholic Church. Being devout Catholics, they attended Mass every Sunday, where both of their sons served as altar boys at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bloomington, Illinois.

He was a member of the United States Under-17 national team, before moving on to play for Clemson University. While at Clemson, he was a four-year starter, helping the Tigers to the 2001 ACC Championship and four NCAA tournament berths, including two Elite Eight appearances.

After graduating from Clemson in 2004 with a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and International Trade, he signed with CD Huachipato of the Chilean First Division. That same year he was loaned out to second-division club, Deportes Naval. In 2006, he moved on to second-division sensation Nublense, and helped the team achieve promotion to Chile’s top flight by winning the league title. After becoming a star player, he played the 2007 season with Nublense in the first-division, completing his fourth and final year in the Chilean league. Two of those years, he was selected as the best player at the left fullback position in the league.

He moved back to the United States in early 2008 and signed a contract with the New England Revolution. On July 15, 2008, he resigned his contract with the New England Revolution and officially retired from professional soccer. One month later, he entered Mount St. Mary Seminary in Emmitsburg, Maryland. In May of 2014 he was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Peoria, Ill.

“Father Hilgenbrinck’s talk will be exceptional,” Mr. Haran said, “as will all the others. There is always something great at our conference and I know that our participants will not be disappointed.”

Other speakers for the day include lay evangelists Tony Brandt and Chris Stewart (“Sharing the Faith with the Seven Pillars of Evangelization”); 40 Days for Life president Shawn Carney (“A Few Good Catholic Men”); Jeff Cavins, Bible presenter and founder of the Great Adventure Bible Study series (“The King and His Men”); and 9-1-1 Twin Towers survivor, Joe Dittmar (“Free Will & Choice: Practical Lessons from a Day of Destiny”).

Many diocesan and religious priests will participate again this year by hearing confessions at mid-day.

Bishop McManus will be the principal celebrant and homilist for the Conference Mass at 4 p.m.

Through March 15 ticket prices for adult men are $45. Then they increase to $60. Ticket prices for students are $30 prior to the conference and at the door. Tickets can be purchased online on the conference website at www.firstmensconf.org; by sending a check to Catholic Men’s Conference, 49 Elm St., Worcester, MA 01609; by contacting parish contact persons; or by calling Julie Schroeder at 508-929-4345.

Mr. Haran added, “We are absolutely delighted to offer another outstanding conference this year. And we anticipate that the participants will love the campus of Assumption College. Thousands of men have been so loyal to the conference that we want to have an excellent array of speakers for it. The men won’t be disappointed.”

“In addition to reaching out to men of all ages, a special effort is being made to invite teens and young adults and there is a concerted effort in our parishes and Catholic high schools to attract students to the conference,” he said. “We want to continue to strengthen the conference by welcoming young men who are so important for the Church’s future. Each year the conference gets a younger audience. In fact, a group of students from St. John’s High School have stepped up to offer their assistance.”

