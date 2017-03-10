Bishop points to St. Francis Xavier at novena

By Tanya Connor | The Catholic Free Press

WORCESTER – Do you have even the slightest doubt that God will answer your prayers?

If so, look at the cross St. Francis Xavier holds.

That’s what Bishop McManus suggested to worshippers at the 94th annual Novena of Grace in honor of St. Francis Xavier at St. John Parish. The bishop preached on the novena’s opening day last Saturday. He said it was his 13th year coming, and that he counts it a special grace to do so.

He spoke of Lent as a time to look at one’s relationship with God, a time of conversion, and said he thought the best definition of conversion is “to fall in love with God.”

The greatest example of God’s love is the cross of Christ, he said, noting that Christ died to save “you and me,” to open the gates to eternity. Praying the Stations of the Cross Catholics say: “We adore you, O Christ, and we bless you, because by your holy cross you have redeemed the world.”

That horrible instrument of death has become our only hope, Bishop McManus said.

He said Francis Xavier was converted in every fiber of his being; he was passionately in love with God.

Captivated by the question St. Ignatius of Loyola asked him – “What does it profit a man if he gains the whole world and suffers the loss of his soul?” – he lived his life for the salvation of souls.

Bishop McManus had listeners look at the picture behind him of St. Francis Xavier pointing heavenward with one hand and holding the cross in the other. The bishop used this to point out that the way to heaven is to keep one’s eyes fixed on Christ, to have faith in him and walk with him.

The novena’s theme this year is taken from St. Paul’s words: “The Love of Christ impels us,” the bishop noted. He said this captivated the missionary St. Francis Xavier, who arrived in a Japan unfamiliar with Christ and left multitudes of Catholics there after his death.

Bishop McManus suggested that his listeners look at the cross if they doubt that God will answer their prayers. If God gave what was dearest to him – his only Son – “why would he not answer the prayers, the petitions, we offer during this novena?”

The March 4-12 novena continues through this weekend, as follows.

Father James Mazzone, director of the diocesan Office for Vocations, is to preach today at Masses at 9:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.

Tomorrow there are three preachers: Father Charles Armey, a retired priest of the diocese, at Benediction at 2:15 p.m.; Bishop Robert Reed, auxiliary bishop of Boston and president of the Catholic TV Network, at the 4:15 p.m. Lord’s Day vigil Mass, and Father John Madden, St. John’s pastor, at the 7:15 p.m. vigil Mass.

Sunday Father Madden is preaching at Masses at 8 a.m., 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m