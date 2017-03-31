Knight and Problem Pregnancy join for Rose Drive

The single thought of preserving life was a natural bonding agent for two organizations – the Knights of Columbus and Problem Pregnancy of Worcester Inc.

Problem Pregnancy is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide pregnant women an alternative to abortion through professional/confidential counseling, pregnancy testing, and ultrasound scanning. Problem Pregnancy offices are located at 495 Pleasant St. in Worcester.

The Knights of Columbus has, as one of its main missions, the protection of the unborn.

Several Knights Councils have joined Problem Pregnancy to promote it’s annual fundraising campaign on Mother’s Day weekend, according to James Foyle of the Knights of Columbus Cardinal Gibbons Council 2381 in North Brookfield.

The 2017 Rose Drive will be held May 13 and 14. And the Knights are looking for more councils and parishes to join the effort, Mr Foyle said.

Roses are provided at no cost to various respect-life ministries who then offer parishioners or participants the opportunity to receive a rose for a nominal donation, usually $2.

In 2015, this fundraiser was brought to the attention of the North Brookfield Cardinal Gibbons Council. The council members decided to spearhead an activity that would support the pro-life efforts by expanding Problem Pregnancy’s Rose Drive via the network of KofC groups throughout the Worcester Diocese. The network of Knights councils would act as a conduit for the distribution of roses, initially in the western part of the Diocese. In 2015, seven Knights groups raised almost $3,500 for Problem Pregnancy. In 2016, 11 KofC organizations participated and raised more than $6,600. Mr. Foyle said.

The Knights’ involvement is ever expanding to cover the Worcester Diocese, he said, noting that in the northwest there is the St. Cleophas Council in Barre; the west has Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Council 11080 for West Brookfield and Warren; in the south there is the DeTriana Council 199 of Southbridge; and the east has the participation of the John Boyle O’Reilly Council in Westborough. Other contributors and staunch supporters have been the John Cardinal Wright 4th degree Assembly and the Worcester Diocese KofC Chapter. The eventual goal is to have all Knights in the Worcester area participate in this life-saving endeavor. The goal for 2017 is to raise $10,000 for Problem Pregnancy, he said.

The KofC theme for the Mother’s Day Rose Drive is “Give the unborn a chance to smell the roses.”

Participants are asked to support this fight for life by contributing whatever they can toward this worthwhile project.

Mr. Foyle noted that in North Brookfield the pro-life effort has become ecumenical with the involvement of the North Brookfield Congregational Church and the Church of Jesus Christ of the Later Day Saints.

“Everyone wants to be involved in saving the life of the unborn,” he said.

The door is still open for involvement by more parishes and KofC councils. But there is a deadline; roses must be ordered by April 21.

Any parish or respect life committee should contact Paul DeBeasi at 508-499-9656 or email Paul.debeasi@gmail.com. For KofC participation contact Jim Foyle, Council 2381, at 508-867-7834 or email JJUSMC@AOL.com.