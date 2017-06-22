Home
Jun
22
Corpus Christi procession in Diocese of Worcester
Posted By
The Catholic Free Press
June 22, 2017 | 4:49 pm |
Local
Bishop McManus leads Corpus Christi procession through streets of Worcester. Photo by Margaret M Russell. See slideshow on YouTube. https://youtu.be/koqkPsgM2Rc
